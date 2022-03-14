Pernambut Municipal Commissioner lands in ‘communal’ controversy

The Pernambut Municipal Commissioner landed in a controversy after pictures appeared on social media showing him sitting in his official chamber with a picture depicting Arabic script stating that “this is my god’s gift”.
Vellore: Commissioner Syed Hussain obviously forgot that the office he occupied was secular and hence when the picture went viral on social media it also landed in Vellore officials WhatsApp group which was seen by Vellore Collector Kumaravel Pandian. What irked top officials was that the poster also had the state government’s logo on it. Immediately orders were issued to removethe controversial poster. Municipal staff immediately swung into action and removed the poster late on Saturday evening. Vellore congress committee president G Suresh Kumar wondered why tough action including suspension was not taken by the Vellore district administration as Syed Hussain’s act was clearly communal.
