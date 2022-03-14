14-year-old girl ends life by jumping off from school building in Namakkal

A 14-year-old girl, studying Class IX committed suicide by jumping off from the second floor of her school building in Namakkal.
Namakal: The deceased Archana from Sakthivel Nagar and studying at Government Girls School in Tiruchengode took the extreme step on Saturday afternoon. Shocked teachers rushed her to Government Hospital in a critical condition; however, she died without responding to treatment. Meanwhile, the parents and relatives of the girl staged a protest in front of the hospital on Sunday refusing to receive the body of the girl after post mortem. They alleged that her Tamil teacher had ripped off her class leader post, while blaming the girl for a mistake, which she didn’t commit. “The teacher also tore the suicide note. She should be arrested,” they demanded. After talks, the relatives withdrew their protest. Officials of the education department visited the school for an inquiry.
