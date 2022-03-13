Organic farming-friendly policies would feature in agri-budget: MRK Panneerselvam

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu's Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam discussed with farmers in Thanjavur before commencement of the Budget session. He was accompanied by School Education Minister Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Thanjavur District Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, Chief Whip Govi Chezhian, and Legislators Durai Chandrasekaran and TKG Neelamegam.





A group of farmers from Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai and Ariyalur were present in the consultative meet.





Following the meet, Minister Panneerselvam said it was an informative session and farmers' demands would feature in agri-budget policies. Organic farming-friendly policies would be in the Budget, he added.





Tamil Nadu Budget session for 2022-23 will commence from March 18.