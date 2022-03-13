Stalin to inaugurate Anna Arivalayam in Delhi

Chennai :





Construction of the Dravidian major's party office in New Delhi is complete and ready to function, according to reports.





The party office will come into use after the inauguration.





Stalin has invited Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, and Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as chief guests for the ceremony.

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin would visit New Delhi on April 2 to inaugurate DMK party office Anna Arivalayam at the national capital.