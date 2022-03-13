OPS thanks Modi for safe return of Indians from war-ravaged Ukraine

Chennai :

AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Modi for taking effective steps to evacuate all Indians in the war-ravaged Ukraine.





"I am very happy to know that the government of India not only evacuated all Indian students from war-hit Ukraine, but also the citizens of Pakistan and Bangladesh and made the 'Operation Ganga' a grand success", he said in a letter to Modi.





Stating that the safe evacuation of Indian students who were caught in the conflict zone Sumy, through the humanitarian corridor with the cooperation of both Russia and Ukraine was truly remarkable. He added "this shows the height of diplomacy and rapport of the Prime Minister with the foreign countries".





"On behalf of AIADMK and on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, I would like to place my sincere thanks for the prompt and effective action taken by the government of India that has enabled the evacuation of all Indians from Ukraine", he added.