Forest dept officials rescue 700 caged exotic birds in Trichy

Thiruchirapalli :

Forest department officials on Saturday conducted raids at various places in Trichy, Tamil Nadu in a crackdown against the illegal trade of exotic birds.





The officials informed that more than 600 green parrots and 100 starling birds were kept in cages for illegal trade in Trichy city.





"More than 600 green parrots and 100 starling birds were kept in cages for sale. All the birds will be released in the forest areas. The accused who were engaged in the illegal trade of the exotic birds will be fined under the Wildlife Protection Act," said Assistant Forest Ranger, Forest Conservation Force.