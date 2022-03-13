MNM welcomes CM’s direction to convene area sabhas, ward panels

Chennai :

Addressing the district collector’s conference here, Stalin said that the meetings of the area sabhas and ward committees would be convened in the urban local bodies to resolve the issues faced by the people.





Chief Minister’s statement came weeks after MNM founder and actor Kamal Haasan submitted a representation to State Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu that 11 years had passed after enacting legislation for the formation of Area Sabhas and Ward Committees but they are yet to become a reality in the absence of rules for implementing it.





“We welcome the chief minister’s statement to implement the area sabhas and ward committees. But for that, the government should first frame the rules for implementing it,” said Siva Elango, state secretary of MNM.





He said that MNM has been campaigning for the implementation of the area sabhas and ward committees in all the urban local bodies including town panchayats.





“After our leader submitted a memorandum to chief secretary, all our district secretaries submitted a petition in this regard to all the district secretaries seeking implementation of the same,” he noted.