Cruise tourism to Kurusadai Island launched

Madurai :

It is a community based tourism organised in association with the Department of Forests. It is also aimed at providing livelihood support to the coastal community of Chinnapalam village in Mandapam block and Kunthukal in Pamban, sources said.





Bakan Jagdish Sudhakar, Wildlife Warden, Gulf of Mannar (GoM) Marine National Park, Ramanathapuram inspected the arrangements for the new initiative. Visitors would be able to get an opportunity to sail in the sea up for to a distance of 2 km. The boat ride runs for around 20 minutes. On the launching day of ecotourism, many tourists got their first island exposure and enjoyed the nature trail for about 45 minutes. During their visit, tourist also got a chance to witness sea grass bed, sea weed, sea lotus and coral reefs, which are an invaluable part of marine ecosystems in the shallow waters of the GoM. So the cruise and tour package is all about one-and-half-hours. Tourists could also enjoy watching ‘Humpback dolphin’ at sea, especially during the summer season, G. Venkatesh, Mandapam Range Officer told DT Next.





On the boat ride, sources said 12 visitors could be allowed at a time on a boat from 7 am to 2 pm. Glass bottom boats were not being used now due to sea conditions. To ensure the safety of visitors, each and every tourist would be provided with a life jacket and a trained lifeguard would accompany them on the boat, soruces added.





With hotspots for tourism being located nearby at Rameswaram, Dhanushkodi, Arichalmunai and Pamban bridge, all just a kilometre away, the cruise to the island would surely become a big draw among tourists, Venkatesh said.