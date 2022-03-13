Governor RN Ravi meets ex-servicemen, visits Big Temple and Saraswathi Mahal

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi visited various places in Thanjavur on Saturday and a group of ex-service personnel who met him sought an exclusive quota for their children in the MBBS course.
Tanjore: After submitting a petition with the Governor, the ex-service personnel welfare association president Col Arasu said they made an appeal to allocate one or two percent of medical seats to be reserved for their wards. He also said that the scholarships for wards of ex-service personnel had not so far been disbursed for the past three years. “We have taken this too to the governor’s notice and he expressed some positive response”, Arasu said. The Governor later visited Saraswathi Mahal Library at the Palace complex and the Big Temple, where heoffered prayers and went round the temple. Earlier, the Governor who reached Tiruchy en-route to Thanjavur was received by Mayor Mu Anbalagan, Commissioner of Police G Karthikeyan, DRO Palanikumar, SP Sujit Kumar among others.
Conversations