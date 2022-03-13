Alangayam forest officials arrest farmer for poisoning 12 peacocks

Tamil Nadu forest officials attached to the Alangayam unit in Tirupattur district arrested a farmer who poisoned 12 peacocks, on Saturday.
Coimbatore: Police said farmer Shanmugam had taken land on lease from one Savithri of Kurumpatti near Alangayam and was raising a paddy crop. However, he found that paddy stalks were being eaten before they could come to fruition. Hence in a bid to control this menace, he spread grain laced with poison in his field resulting in 12 peacocks which ate the poisoned grain dying in and around the field. When locals saw the dead birds they immediately informed the forest department who rushed to spot, seized the carcasses of the dead birds, registered a case and arrested Shanmugam. Sources revealed that nearly 25 peacocks were killed in a similar manner in the area in the last one month.
