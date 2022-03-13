CB-CID arrests PU chief’s husband in illegal sand mining case in Tirunelveli

The Crime Branch CID has arrested yet another person in connection with the illegal sand mining case in Tirunelveli district.
Thirunelveli: The case concerning such illegal acts on the riverbanks of Tamirabarani at Pottal village in Cheranmahadevi block has been brewing since 2020. The accused has been identified as Kumar (39) of Moolachi village, Cheranmahadevi taluk in the district. Kumar was produced before Judicial Magistrate M Kadarkarai Selvam on Saturday morning and remanded in custody. Investigations revealed that Kumar is a politician, former ward member and a husband of Cheranmahadevi Union Chairperson. Kumar was the 31st accused arrested in the case. Among those facing charges in the case include six clergies of the Syro Malankara diocese of Pathanamthitta district of Kerala.
