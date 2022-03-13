Third and final phase of bird census in Tamil Nadu on March 26 and 27

The third and final phase of the synchronised Tamil Nadu Birds Census 2022, which will be held on March 26-27, would focus on the terrestrial birds in all protected areas and places of significant bird habitats across the state, according to Shekhar Kumar Niraj, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, here on Saturday.

Representative image Chennai : The forest department has identified 15 wildlife sanctuaries, 16 bird sanctuaries and five national parks where the massive exercise would be taken up by over 40 institutions, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and scientific and civil society groups, the forest department said. About a million birds of about 80 different species were sighted during the first synchronised TN Birds Census 2022 Phase-I conducted on January 28 and 29 in 13 coastal districts. Related Tags : bird census | bird census in Tamil Nadu