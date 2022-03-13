48-year-old man gored to death by bull during Jallikattu in Madurai district

A forty-eight year old man was killed in a bull hit during Jallikattu organised at Sakkudi in Madurai district on Saturday.
Madurai: The victim has been identified as P. Raja, a resident of Kulathupatti village, Uthappanayakanur near Usilampatti. It occurred at around 11.20 a.m. Further, sources said the victim stood close to the vaadivaasal when the bull hit him. However, the injured victim was rushed to hospital, but he died on the way. Silaiman police are yet to file a case, sources said.
