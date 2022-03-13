Fishermen, boat owners urge need to expedite dredging at Thoothukudi harbour

Scores of fishermen and boat owners took to beach road opposite Thoothukudi fishing harbour urging the need to expedite dredging underway at fishing harbour to resume fishing at the earliest.

Thoothukudi : The agitating fishermen also felt need for implementing long pending demand of multi-day fishing at sea. According to RJ Bosco, treasurer, All Mechanised Boat Owners Association, Thoothukudi, the dredging works are progressing at slow pace. Further, he sought government to allow multi-day fishing at sea like how the Kanniyakumari district permitted trawlers to continue fishing for 96 hours once the fishing vessels set out to sea. He said Thoothukudi is the only coastal district to witness responsible fishing with time restrictions from 5 am to 9 pm. But for now, such restrictions would not help fishermen and boat owners to ensure sustainable livelihoods as diesel price continues to rise unabated.