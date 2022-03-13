Tiruchy forest officials seize over 800 birds hoarded for illegal sale

Thiruchirapalli :

Acting on a tip off that a huge number of birds were hoarded in several houses to be sold in the blackmarket, a team of forest officials, led by Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) NV Nagaiah, rushed to Kuruvikaran Street in Keezha Puthur in Tiruchy and raided 10 houses during which they found more than 500 clipped parakeets with their wings clipped and around 300 black headed munias and finches.





According to forest officials, these birds were protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and poaching them was a crime and those involved in the activity would be fined up to Rs 25,000. Subsequently, the team rescued all the birds. However, on seeing the officials, the offenders escaped from the spot. Nagaiah said that the wings of the parakeets were clipped to prevent them flying away and these birds were kept in these houses to be sold for up to Rs 300 based on size.





He also urged the people not to buy these birds, which were protected species. The rescued parakeets would be maintained by forest officials at their parrot rescue centres till their wings grow while the munias and finches would be freed.