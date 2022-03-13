5.65 lakh people inoculated at 24th mega vaccination drive

Chennai :

More than 91.9 per cent of people have been vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine and more than 74.4 per cent of people have received both doses in Tamil Nadu. As the numbers of beneficiaries dropped in the 24th mega vaccination drive, health department officials urged the public to not neglect vaccination, given that the cases of COVID-19 have declined.





Meanwhile, Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected the vaccination camp in Pattinapakkam and said about 1.33 crore people in Tamil Nadu are due to take the second dose of the vaccines. He said 28.04 lakh children have been vaccinated with the first dose and 17.92 lakh children with the second vaccine. Among individuals due for precautionary booster dose, 73 per cent have been vaccinated. He said that there is a seroprevalence of 87 per cent among the State population and Tamil Nadu is ready in case of any new type of infection.





Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, who inspected the drive at Omandurar Government Hospital, said countries like Russia, China, West Germany, Hong Kong etc are again witnessing a rise in the cases of COVID-19 and lockdown has been announced in several parts of these countries. “It is important for us to follow safety measures and get vaccinated,” he said.





Health Minister also announced that Chief Minister MK Stalin will soon lay the foundation stone to establish a Rs 250 crore multipurpose hospital at the King Institute. Furthermore, the research facilities at the institute will be developed.