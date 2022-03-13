Create a crime-free state, Stalin tells cops

Chennai :









In his conclusion speech at the three-day review of IAS, IPS and IFS officers at Fort St George, Stalin thanked the officers for making suggestions with an open mind and said, “The state DGP said that law and order issues pop up every now then and they have successfully controlled it. Maintaining law and order is commendable. However, I request you to make sure that law and order issues do not surface at all.





Adding to the comments of ADGP (law and order) that crimes have reduced in the state, he said, “More than reducing crimes, you should create a situation where crimes do not happen at all.”





‘Emergence of criminals must be prevented’





Attributing the rise in Pocso cases to public confidence in the government, the CM said, “Do not think that more such crimes are happening now. People are bravely coming forward to lodge complaints only now. It is your prime duty to ensure that justice is done in such cases. I expect no delay in such cases.”





Stating that the police force should not be a department securing punishment for offenders, but a department preventing the creation of new criminals, the Chief Minister instructed the cops to step up intense vigil in the neighbourhood of schools and engage NCC/NSS students in anti-narcotic activities.





Advising officials of all departments to create their own dashboards to monitor the implementation of projects of the government, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said, “Create your own dashboards. I will monitor them. I am not seeking your cooperation. I am asking you to use me as a tool to fulfil your dreams. I am more enthusiastic in the last three days. Your speeches have given me energy and enthusiasm like a tonic.” He also added that in the next review meeting, they should be discussing achievements.





Sparing a thought for waterbody encroachments, he said, “A major discussion happened on protecting water bodies. Whether they have water or not, courts are of the view that water bodies should be protected. We suffer during floods because of encroachment of water bodies.there should be no delay in distributing compensation to victims of Covid.”