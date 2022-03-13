Jayakumar out on bail, says mini emergency in state

AIADMK cadre welcoming senior party leader Jayakumar after he was released from Puzhal prison

Chennai :

After he was accorded a grand reception by his party cadres and his supporters outside the jail complex, the former minister said DMK has foisted false cases against him.





He said past the last nine months after DMK came to power, the party’s agenda was only to register false cases against AIADMK ministers.





Alleging that there is a “mini emergency period going on in the state,” Jayakumar also said these “vendetta politics” by the DMK will not work against the AIADMK.





Though Jayakumar was granted bail the court has directed the AIADMK leader to stay in Tiruchy for two weeks and sign before the cantonment police station thrice a week.





So far Jayakumar was granted bail in all three cases filed against him recently.





The AIADMK leader was arrested on February 28 and was in custody for about two weeks, before walking out of jail on March 12 (Saturday).