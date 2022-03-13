Ryots flay ONGC bid to get nod for exploration

Chennai :

Speaking to reporters, PR Pandian said that after Cauvery delta region was declared a Protected Special Agricultural Zone, the permission for the exploration wells were stopped in the region. While the wells that were established in 2016 after obtaining permission from the State government were closed as there was no adequate quantity of natural gas and oil, the exploration activities were under way only in a few wells.





“In such a backdrop, we are shocked to know that the ONGC has sought environmental clearance from the Centre for establishing as many as nine exploration wells. As the delta region has been declared a Protected Special Agricultural Zone, it is mandatory for the ONGC to get nod of the state government. Though the PSU is aware of this, we suspect and fear that it is deliberately trying to mar the relationship between the union and state governments,” claimed PR Pandian.





Meanwhile, Pandian charged that the ONGC has been attempting to commence the exploration activity for gas and oil through the permission availed from the Centre in 2019. “It is time, the State government should release the report of the Ahmed Ismail committee which studied the impact of hydrocarbon projects in the state on the environment and permanently close the abandoned wells,” Pandian stressed.





He also urged the Chief Minister MK Stalin to issue a statement against the Karnataka Chief Minister for allocating funds for the construction of a dam at Mekedatu.