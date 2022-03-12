Let them check her birth certificate : Ma Subramanian snubs BJP over Chennai Mayor's religion

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu's Health Minister Ma Subramanian lashed out at BJP for raising doubts over Chennai Mayor Priya Rajan's religion. Fresh controversy cropped up with the Hindutva party asking whether the Mayor is a Hindu or a Christian.





Ma Subramanian addressed the scribes after inspecting the 24th mega vaccination camp at Pattinambakkam. He said over 83 percent of the 15-18 year olds have been vaccinated and 6.81 lakh of the eligible 8.55 lakh people have received the booster doses .





He hit out at political rivals BJP and AIADMK answering to two questions in the presser.





Responding to former minister D Jayakumar's accusation of the absence of basic facilities at the prison, Subramanian took a jibe saying "imprisonment is for reformation, is he expecting us to arrange a sofa and air-conditioner in the jail?". The prison conditions alleged by him is of the British India era, he added.





Subramanian invalidating BJP's doubts over Chennai Mayor's faith said, "she is the grand daughter of former Perambur MLA Sengai Sivam who won from the reserved constituency multiple times. These kinds of remarks need to be sidelined. They can go check her certificates for themselves".





The minister said CM Stalin would lay foundation stone for a Rs 250 crore worth multi-speciality hospital at Kings campus next week.