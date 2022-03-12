No deaths in TN for second consecutive day, records 105 fresh cases

Chennai :

For the second straight day, Tamil Nadu has not recorded deaths due to Covid19. For the first time in 22 months, the state had zero deaths on Friday. TN recorded 105 fresh cases on Saturday.





People of Tamil Nadu are relieved as the state that was reeling under the third wave just over a month ago has been reporting daily cases just over a 100.





Capital city Chennai recorded just 39 cases. Number of people discharged are 265 with the total number of cases at 34,51,815.