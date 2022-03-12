Public should not neglect vaccines as COVID-19 cases drop in TN, says health secretary

Chennai :

Health Secretary said that more than 5 crore people have been vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine and more than 4.2 crore second doses have been administered. However, the state aims at 100 percent vaccination coverage and those due for first and second dose of the vaccine should get vaccinated.





"The active cases have dropped in the State to less than 1,500 active cases. The deaths due to COVID-19 and daily numbers have reduced but there cannot be negligence as the cases have reduced. The hospitals are seeing a drop in the Covid-19 ICU cases also. However, we cannot assume that COVID-19 risk is over," he said.





He added that Russia, China, West Germany, Hong Kong and other countries are again witnessing a rise in the cases of COVID-19 and lockdown has been announced in several parts of these countries. "It is important for us to follow safety measures and get vaccinated as it is not easy to predict the nature of the virus. We have overcome three waves of COVID-19 and now, vaccination is of utmost importance," said health secretary.





Meanwhile, other infections and vector borne diseases such as dengue, leptospirosis, malaria are also to be prevented and district healthcare officials are working towards the same.