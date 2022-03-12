Caste, religion and location markers should be avoided in crimes: Stalin in the three-day conference

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin on the final day of the three-day conference with District Collectors, Police and Forest officials has said not to stop looking at caste clashes as law and order issue alone. "Caste clashes are social evils not mere law and order issue, don't treat those like that", he said.





Stalin's speech was centred on doing away with stereotypes with regards to crime.





Pointing at the misuse of social media, CM said "miscreants are using social media to fan caste and communal tensions, this needs to be stopped". He even mulled on a conference dedicated to curbing inciteful social media posts with police officials in future.





Also Stalin urged not to use caste, religion and location markers in identifying crimes. He took objection to minister using the term "shanties" in drug peddling cases and asked to avoid identifying history-sheeters with locations such as north and central Chennai. "Rowdyism should be brought to an end, don't associate them with castes, localities, parties or religions", he added.





He approved of presenting the accused at the hearing through video-conference.





Stalin looked upon Maharashtra to bring about similar laws aimed at reining in rowdyism. He warned officials not to side with law-breakers.