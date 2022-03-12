Last batch of TN students from Ukraine reach Chennai

Chennai :

Sources said the special IAF flight reached Delhi from Ukraine on Friday evening and there were nine Tamil Nadu students. The students were welcomed by the Tamilnadu government representatives at the airport and they were taken to the Tamil Nadu government guest house. On Saturday at 6 am the students along with the Tamil Nadu government representatives boarded the Air India flight and reached the Chennai airport at 9 am.





The students were welcomed by the Chief Minister MK Stalin and the CM honoured the MPs who went to Delhi and were there throughout the evacuation process. The students were in tears and they thanked the Chief Minister for bringing them back to India safely.









Moniskar from Arakkonam said "the special team which was formed by the Tamil Nadu government was in touch with them from day one and they were very supportive and guided us throughout the process. The Indian government officials who were in Ukraine were also supportive of us and we are thankful for all the government officials and our contractor.





Aishwarya Ravichandran from Karaikudi said "we thank all the Indian government and the State government repressive for helping us to return to India. A special thanks to all the volunteers in Ukraine who helped us by serving food and water when we were clueless about what to do."