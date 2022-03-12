OPS demands DMK government not to put more-burden on school teachers

Chennai :

"As School Education Department was issuing new orders, the teachers were put to suffer", the AIADMK leader said.





Pointing out that the teachers were asked even to enter the attendance register of the students in the Educational Management Information System (EMIS), an online platform connecting schools, teachers, and students, Panneerselvam said "due to this order, teachers could not concentrate the studies of the students, which was considered very important".





The AIADMK coordinator also claimed teachers were complaining that due to EMIS data entry work, half a day was consumed and they were confused about what had to be done during the remaining day.





"If non-teaching works were assigned to the teachers, the authorities should ensure that whether they have time to complete the task or not", he said adding "therefore, specific staff should be appointed for carrying those assignments".





"In addition, now the teachers were asked to update natural health issues of the students, especially of the girl children in the EMIS", he said adding "this cannot be accepted since girls will convey their health issues only with their mothers and doctors".





Panneerselvam said the government's latest health update move cannot be accepted as it would be difficult for the male teachers to get the health details of girl children. "Moreover girls will also not share", he said adding "even parents and teachers were shocked in this issue".





"Therefore, the chief minister should immediately intervene in the matter and speak to the authorities concerned for avoiding to take health updates from the students besides not put more burden on the teachers".