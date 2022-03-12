24th Mega Vaccination Camp commences in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

The Covid-19 vaccination campaign has been going on in Tamil Nadu since January 16 last year, with over one lakh people being vaccinated daily. The Tamil Nadu government has been conducting mega vaccination camps since September to further intensify the vaccination drive.





With that, a mega vaccination camp is being held every Saturday. In addition, the Government of Tamil Nadu is taking various measures to achieve the target of 100 per cent first vaccination. So far 23 mega vaccination camps have been held in Tamil Nadu.





In this case, the 24th phase of the vaccination camp started this morning. Arrangements have been made for this at various places across Tamil Nadu. Further the Government of Tamil Nadu has requested that the vaccine be given from 9 am to 6 pm today and those who have not been vaccinated should use this to vaccinate themselves.