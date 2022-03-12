CPI condemns PMK for creating troubles over Surya’s new movie

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Friday condemned the PMK for creating troubles to actor Surya’s new movie - Etharkkum Thunindhavan release and sought the state government’s support for the release of the movie without any issues.
Chennai: In a statement, he said that in recent times some films have been buzzing with the voices of the voiceless and socially oppressed. “Suriya’s Jai Bhim movie exposed the injustice done to Rajakannu, who belongs to the ‘kuravar’ community by the society and the investigating agencies. Some organisations attempted to create trouble by twisting and distracting the positive thoughts created by the movie. But it was rejected by the people, ” he said. Mutharasan said that PMK and its affiliate groups are trying to prevent the screening of actor Surya’s movie which is a violation of the fundamental rights conferred by the Constitution. “It is an act of fascists which could not tolerate alternate views and criticism in any way. CPI strongly condemns this act, ” he said.
Conversations