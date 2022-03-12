Massive fire on Perumalmalai reserve forest in Dindigul

A massive fire broke out at Perumalmalai reserve forest area in Kodaikanal hills in Dindigul district.
Dindugal: Official sources said here on Friday that the flames engulfed a steep slope of forests spread in several acres of the forest range between Perumalmalai peak and Upper Kodaikanal hills. The fire broke out on Thursday evening and it quickly spread to slopes and moved towards the tip of the Perumalmalai hill at a dangerous speed. Strong wind and dry plants have fueled the fire in all directions and spread rapidly to several kilometers in the reserve forest. Teams of Forest and police personnel rushed to the spot and were engaged in dousing the fire. Initial efforts to douse the fire went in vain, as billowing smoke camouflaged the sky and cinders floated in the air, making the dousing operation tough. Rare species of trees, plants, vines, as well wild animals like Indian gaur, wild boar, Sambar, leopard, reptiles and other wild animals were at risk of extinction due to the inferno.
