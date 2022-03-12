Plea challenging Air India disinvestment dismissed

Chennai :

Justice V Parthiban passed the order on dismissing the petition by the association represented by its president C Udhayakumar. The petitioner sought direction to the Union government not to proceed with the disinvestment of Air India without conducting talks with the union to protect the employees’ job security, rights and other entitlements.





Senior counsel R Vaigai, appearing for the petitioner submitted that a bilateral committee was formed to discuss the issues of employees and AI management and a report was submitted to the Union government on February 10, 2020.





“The report has suggested several matters including the job security, housing facility and others. However, the same was not met, ” the senior counsel noted.





However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta rejected that contention submitting that the bilateral committee report is not a recommendation, those are merely suggestions.





“Those suggestions were indeed part of the bargaining process and ultimately, after elaborate consultation and deliberations, Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) was negotiated and finalised on October 25, 2021. In the agreement, all the areas of concerns of workmen have been adequately addressed, and also their interests have been sufficiently protected, ” the SG noted.





“Various conditions of service under the SPA are the best that the government could wrangle out from the Talace private limited towards ensuring the protection of the employees’ interest,” the judge held while dismissing the plea.