Petition against Sasikala’s kin rejected

Chennai :

Justice R Pongiappan dismissed the plea by Rajendran, an AIADMK worker from Veerapandi constituency.





The petitioner alleged that Raja Rajan, son-in-law of Sasikala’s sister-in-law Ilavarasi Jayaraman had got Rs 5 crore with a promise offering a seat to contest the Assembly elections 2016 from Veerapandi seat. “Raja Rajan neither confirmed the seat nor returned the money,” the petitioner submitted.





However, the judge held that the petitioner has no proper evidence and he had not filed any complaint since 2016.





Earlier, XIV Metropolitan Magistrate, Saidapet rejected Rajendran’s complaint regarding this matter filed under section 200 of CrPC on the grounds that the complainant has not submitted evidence.