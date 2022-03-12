Thiruma cites BJP win, calls for Oppn unity in 2024 polls

Chennai :

“The huge win for BJP in the elections for five states was due to the lacklustre attitude of the opposition parties who could not understand the fascist and dangerous politics of the BJP. The politics of BJP is not that of ordinary parties, but a fundamental politics based on fascist Sanadhana principles,” said Thirumavalavan, in a series of tweets.





He said that to defeat BJP all the opposition parties such as Congress, Left should unite and become an alternate force. He said that the results of five states is a warning for upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2024.





Kamal pats Kejriwal





Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Friday greeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP for their victory in Punjab elections. “Congratulations to my friend @ArvindKejriwal and Aam Aadmi party for their sweeping victory. It is commendable that within 10 years since it’s inception, the party has reigned victorious in another state, Punjab,” he wrote.





It may be noted that Kejriwal was one of the few politicians who Kamal met before launching MNM.