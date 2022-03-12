Can’t intervene in foreign affairs, says CJ on fishermen release

Chennai :

The first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the direction on hearing the plea by Armstrong Fernando, vice president, All India Fishermen Congress.





The petitioner sought direction to the Centre to enforce Articles 5 and 6 of the agreement between Sri Lanka and India on the boundary in historic quarters between the two countries and related matters 26 and 28 June 1974.





“As per the agreement, the Indian fishermen shall go to the Katchatheevu without any documents. However, the SL Navy is arresting TN fishermen on charges of violating International Maritime Boundary Lines (IMBL) rules,” the petitioner submitted. He further wanted the release of the “illegally detained 68 fishermen and 21 boats.” On recording the submissions, the Chief Justice held that the court has no jurisdiction to intervene in foreign affairs. “Even our navy is arresting foreign fishermen who are entering into our territorial waters.” The bench also observed that there are several similar prayers pending before the Madurai Bench of the Madras HC and directed the registry to list this matter before the Madurai bench.