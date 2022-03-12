SEC told to submit CCTV clips of indirect polls in Aduthurai town panchayat

Tanjore :

The first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the direction on hearing the plea by PMK’s Ma Ka Stalin and seven other independent ward councillors of Aduthurai TP.





The petitioners sought direction to the SEC to conduct the indirect elections without any delay.





On recording the submissions, the judge wanted the TNSEC to submit the CCTV footage of events that happened on March 4, 2022, when the indirect election was scheduled. The judges also asked the RO to file his affidavit on the contempt proceedings.





Earlier, the court initiated contempt proceedings against the returning officer for not submitting counter-affidavit on Thursday as asked by the court. The RO appeared before the bench and submitted that the SEC has decided to conduct the indirect election on March 26.





Meanwhile, the petitioners stated that the police had registered a case against them and would arrest them any time. The case was adjourned to March 15.