Four day North-east cultural fest to start in Thanjavur from today

Over 600 artistes from the northeastern parts of the country are were expected to participate in the festival, said Gowri Marate, Deputy Director, South Cultural Centre in Thanjavur on Friday.





Speaking to reporters, Gowri Marate said that the Octave 2022 was being organised by the South Zone Cultural Centre, Thanjavur, in which more than 600 artistes, including 300 persons from the North East States like Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim , Tripura, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, would enthral the audience.





This apart, national folk and tribal festival would be conducted from March 16 following the Octave 2022 event. During the folk and tribal festival, the artistes would perform their indigenous art forms in the specially designed open air stage.





On March 12, SS Palanimanickam, MP, would inaugurate the event. District Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, Mayor Shan Ramanathan and others would be present during the inaugural, she said.