Tiruvannamalai school teacher, daughter found dead

Tiruvannamalai :

Police said Sivabalan (40), a native of Ramanathapuram settled near Thandarampattu in Tiruvannamalai district after marriage, was working as a teacher in a PU elementary school at S Koodalur. He had a daughter named Devipriya (17) studying Class 12.





Sources said that Sivabalan went out leaving his phone at house three days ago and failed to return. Meanwhile, neighbours found Devipriya lying unconscious in the house and rushed her to Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital where doctors said she was already dead.





Police then launched a search to locate Sivabalan and found his body in a field on the outskirts of the town with cuts. His body was sent for post mortem. Police said that Sivabalan’s wife suffered from mental ailments. While Thachampattu police registered a case in connection with death of Sivabalan, Thandarampattu police registered a case in connection with the death of Devipriya.





Investigations are on to find out the exact reason for the death of the duo.