Woraiyur residents protest opening of new Tasmac shop

Residents along with AIDWA members staged a protest against the newly established Tasmac outlet at Woraiyur in Tiruchy on Friday.
Thiruchirapalli: The members said that several Tasmac outlets are functioning on the Salai Road stretch towards Woraiyur which poses a threat to the women and children. This apart, the particular road used to witness traffic congestion quite often. While the Tasmac had established a new outlet in the particular spot at Woraiyur, the residents from the locality and the AIDWA members approached the officials earlier and they had promised to withdraw the shop. However, on Friday, the Tasmac authorities attempted to open the shop at the particular location. On information, residents and members from CPM, including the corporation council member Suresh rushed to the spot and protested. They also blocked the officials who attempted to open the shop and sat around the shop. Later, upon assurance by the police, they dispersed from the spot.
