Four town co-op bank staff held for misappropriation of Rs 2.39 crore

Tiruvannamalai district commercial crime wing police arrested and remanded to custody four persons attached to the Arani cooperative town bank for misappropriation of cash to the tune of Rs 2.39 crore by pledging covering jewelry estimated at 8.40 kg, on Friday.
Tiruvannamalai: The issue came to the fore when following the government announcing waiver of jewel loans of 5 sovereigns, bank appraiser Mohan colluded with bank chairman Ashok Kumar, cheated the bank to the tune of Rs.2.39 crore by submitting 8.4 kg of covering jewelry. The bank’s assistant registrar Kamalakannan complained to the commercial crime wing about the misappropriation following which staff from the Vellore central cooperative bank conducted an enquiry. After investigation, cooperative joint registrar Raj Kumar ordered the suspension of bank manager Lingappan, cashier Jagadeesan, clerk Saravanan and appraiser Mohan. When investigation was completed commercial crime police arrested the bank’s former chairman Ashok Kumar, manager Lingappan, cashier Jagadeesan and appraiser Mohan who were remanded by Tiruvannamalai judicial magistrate II.
