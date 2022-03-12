Man trampled to death by elephant near Hasanur in STR

A 55-year-old man was killed by an elephant, which was in search of water, in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) here on Friday.

Erode : According to Hasanur police, the person was walking along a stretch of the national highway near Hasanur on Friday morning when the elephant crossed the road in search of water. The jumbo came hurtling towards the old man and trampled him to death on the spot. Some people who noticed the incident informed the police. A case was registered and an investigation is underway. The elephant went into the nearby forest in the tiger reserve.