Two injured as heavy concrete mixer crashes on auto in Vellore

Two persons, including the driver of an auto and a passenger were injured when a concrete mixer unit on a concrete lorry fell onto the auto when the vehicle swerved on to the service road from the Bengaluru – Chennai National Highway on Friday morning.
Vellore: The spot where the accident occurred is a location when vehicles moving fast on the national highway turned onto the service road. The move resulted in the concrete mixing unit on the vehicle detaching and falling on an auto moving on the vehicle’s left. The falling concrete mixer crushed the auto totally injuring both the driver and a passenger who were retrieved from the wreckage and rushed to Vellore Government Medical College Hospital. Traffic on the service road from the Collectorate junction to the accident site was blocked. Police used crane to clear the wreckage to restore traffic.
