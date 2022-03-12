Education institutions told to use students’ names with Tamil initials

Chennai :

The DMK government made it mandatory for the students to write names and initials in school and college admission forms, attendance registers and school and college leaving certificates besides other documents in Tamil. Even while getting the mark sheets and certificates, the initials of signatures of the students will also be in Tamil.





A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that there were reports from the district education officers that several schools did not implement the government order to use Tamil in the initials of the students.





“A circular has been sent to all the schools, including private institutions, to implement the new initiative,” he said adding “similarly, the schools were also instructed that the government order should be displayed in their notice boards.” The official said that teachers will also be asked to tell children at elementary and middle schools to teach the exact replacement letters of Tamil against the English initials.





Stating that education authorities will also make a surprise visit to verify whether the schools have adopted the usage of Tamil initials of students, he said that “the officials will also instruct the management of the schools to immediately introduce it.” The official also pointed out that district education authorities were also instructed to create awareness among the students about the importance of putting their initials in Tamil. Similarly, the teachers will also tell the young students about the importance of Tamil language.” He said authorities from the Higher Education Department were also asked to instruct all the colleges and higher education institutions across the state to immediately implement the usage of Tamil letters in the student’s initials.