Man tries to burn father alive over land share

Thiruchirapalli :

Sources said that Muthuvel (60), a farmer from Vellalapatti near Musiri in Tiruchy district, has a piece of land for which his sons, Santhakumar (36) and Muralidharan (31), were fighting with him for a share. The elder son Santhakumar, who has been working in Chennai, came to the village on March 9 and started fighting his father for a share. However, Muthuvel was not interested in sharing the property and told him that it would be divided among the siblings after his death.





When Muralidharan was away, an infuriated Santhakumar doused Muthuvel with petrol and set fire to him. Muthuvel screamed for help. On hearing his cries, neighbours rushed to the house and rescued him. Muthuvel was rushed to the Musiri Government Hospital from where he was referred to Tiruchy GH.





Based on a complaint, Jaganathapuram police arrested Santhakumar. Further investigations are on.