Thanjai Mayor plans app for residents to lodge complaints

Tanjore :

Talking to reporters after inspecting the fish market at Keezha Vasal and other buildings owned by the civic administration, Shan Ramanathan said that he has decided to visit two wards a day on a regular basis and interact with residents of the respective areas to ascertain their grievances. “We have also planned to develop an app to facilitate residents communicate their problems which will be rectified in shortest time based on the nature of the issue. Apart from this, a 24-hour toll free number will also be set up for the convenience of the public,” said the Mayor.





Pointing out that roads in Thanjavur city were in a bad condition, the Mayor said that the urban body would seek funds from the state government to lay quality roads.





Ramanathan also assured to redevelop the fish market as the existing structure at Keezha Vasal was in a dilapidated condition.





Claiming that the Kollidam Combined Drinking Water Scheme has been successfully implemented in Thanjavur, he expressed confidence that there would not be drinking water scarcity in the Corporation for the next 30 years.





Deputy Mayor Dr Anjugam Boopathy, Executive Engineer S Jagadeesan and others accompanied the Mayor.