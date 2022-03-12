Steep rise in kraft paper prices hit corrugated box units hard

Coimbatore :

The kraft paper, which was priced at Rs 42,000 per tonne and Rs 52,000 for premium variety, has been hiked thrice by Rs 2,000 each in the last month alone. In total, its cost has been hiked by Rs 6,000 per tonne.





Again, this month, the price of kraft paper has gone up further by Rs 2,000. Such abnormal increase in price of kraft paper is attributed to import duty for waste paper, chemical and raw material, increase in rental for containers and disruption in shipping.





South India Corrugated Box Manufacturers Association (Coimbatore chapter) vice president Sivakumar said that besides escalating prices of kraft paper, the orders from textile units for corrugated boxes have also dropped due to slowdown in the sector.





“It has been a double whammy for the corrugated box manufacturers due to dip in orders from the textile sector coupled with escalating raw material rates. The GST has also become an added burden,” he said.





Textile manufacturers use corrugated boxes to parcel garments to be distributed in Tamil Nadu and for exports. “The present crisis has led to employees getting work only for four hours a day. If this situation persists, then the entire industry may run into closure and force several thousands of people out of jobs,” said Sivakumar.