Ma Subramanian bats for fermented rice at Stanley Hosp event

Chennai :

“The department of Regenerative Medicine at the hospital has been built at Rs 2.44 crore and Rs 15 crore was sanctioned for this project in 2009. The department will also have a stem cell research centre to work on the patients benefitted and use the data for research in future,” he said.





He also inaugurated the renovated liver transplant operation theatre to facilitate the increasing number of patients requiring liver transplants at the hospital.





Health Minister also said consuming fermented rice has several health benefits and gastrointestinal ailments can be cured. He encouraged people to undertake exercises and physical activities to stay fit. So far 82 liver transplants have been performed at the hospital and recently an MOU has been signed between the Rela hospital and Stanley Medical College and Hospital to train government doctors in liver transplants, a release from the hospital stated.





The newly installed GI Manometry equipment purchased under Chief Minister Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) costing around Rs 21 lakh was inspected by the minister. He said only private hospitals have the GI Manometry equipment and now it is available at Stanley Medical College and Hospital for the benefit of the general public.





The minister visited the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam clinic and felicitated the faculty of the Microbiology department as they received the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories to the Integrated Counselling and Testing Centre for HIV (ICTC) run by the department. Health Minister also met the first year MBBS students at the medical college.