Staff at mini-clinics await retainment orders

Chennai :

About 1,800 healthcare workers were posted at about 2,000 mini-clinics across the State by the previous government and the same has remained non-functional after the regime change. “The healthcare workers have not received salaries since January and orders were given to close the mini-clinics officially from March-end. While many healthcare workers are awaiting the salaries and reassignment of the facility, there is no clarity on the same,” said Dr K Saravanan, a medical officer who was posted at a mini-clinic last year.





Another emergency physician from Tiruchy said: “We were interviewed for medical officer posts by the Deputy Directors and based on reservation quota, we were placed in mini-clinics. “Earlier, we were based in Covid Care Centers, intensive care units in hospitals, home triage and airport triage. During the next wave, these doctors from mini-clinics were moved to hospitals as the health department stated that manpower was required at hospitals as Covid cases were increasing every day,” he said.





He added that the doctors hired through the medical recruitment board have refused to serve for Covid hospitals as they had worked in Primary Health Centres. Later, they were also deployed in Covid vaccination camps. When the announcement of the official closure of the mini-clinics was made, the workforce was retained only till March 31. There were oral promises, but there has been no official order of posting them in other services and pending January-March salary. The Deputy Director of Health Services has also not been informed of any formal process of termination or retaining the staff.





Meanwhile, the officials from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said these concerns are being looked into and no orders have been issued yet.





Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said the policymakers have to take into account several legal concerns and the fact that the mini-clinics did not last for a year and that the staff was hired on a contract basis. “We will act on this once discussions are held at the policy-making level,” he said.