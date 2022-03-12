Covid deaths drop to 0 in TN after 22 months

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu recorded the first ever death on March 25, 2020, after which the numbers continued to rise in the first wave of the pandemic.





But the impact was worse was in the next wave when new cases and deaths grew exponentially. The highest number of deaths was in May 2021 when the State notified a whopping 10,186 deaths, including 493 on May 30 alone – the highest in a day.





Though it surged to 788 deaths in January, the numbers started decreasing in February with 440 and fell further to 19 so far in March. Tamil Nadu has so far recorded 38,023 deaths, with Chennai accounting for 9,068 of them.