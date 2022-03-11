Parliment has power to legislate on dam safety: Centre to HC

Chennai :

The Act was essential for the proper surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of dams to ensure their safety and prevent disasters, but it would not alter any existing arrangements with regard to dam ownership, operation and maintenance, project benefits, and water rights of the states, it added.





This was part of the 29-page submission by Ravi Nath Singh, Deputy Commissioner (Basin Management), Union Water Resources Department, to the first bench comprising Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy that was hearing the plea by DMK MP S Ramalingam challenging the Dam Safety Act.





Ramalingam had argued that the Centre has no powers to pass the legislation as the subject falls under Entry 17 of List II of the Constitution.





However, the Centre said the Dam Safety Act was passed by the Parliament by exercising powers conferred under Article 246, read with Entry 56 and Entry 97 of the List I of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution.





The Centre contended that Entry 17 of the State List would not prevent the Parliament from passing legislation on the issue of dam safety.





“The provisions of Entry 17 are subject to the Entry 56 in List I and Entry 97 of List I gives power to the Parliament to legislate on any matter not enumerated in List II and III. Dam safety has not been enumerated in List II and III,” the WRD noted.





“The roles and functions of the central organisations such as National Committee on Dam Safety (NCDS) and National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) are to act as a policymaker and regulator with regard to the dam safety protocols. These organisations will not interfere with the powers of the dam owners – states,” the affidavit read.





The matter would be heard next in April second week.