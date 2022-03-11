Scolded by DSP, woman sub-inspector attempts suicide in Ariyalur

Thiruchirapalli :

S Lakshmi Priya (30), a resident from Ponparappi near Senthurai working as a sub-inspector at Ariyalur police station had availed three days leave from March 5 without permission.





Subsequently, the DSP who had scolded Lakshmi Priya for her ‘absence,’ asked her to go to Tiruchy and attend a training for a week. But, Lakshmi Priya refused.





On Wednesday night, Lakshmi Priya who was on vehicle inspection at Senthurai Main Road, fell down unconscious reportedly due to consumption of pesticide. Her colleagues rescued her and rushed her to a private hospital. Her condition is said to be stable.