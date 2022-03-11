Encroachments: Gudiyattam Commissioner told to appear in court

The Gudiyattam Munsif Court on Wednesday ordered the Gudiyattam Municipal Commissioner to appear before it in person on March 28 following a complaint being filed by residents.
Vellore: Fed up with total lack of response from the local body to repeated appeals from the public to remove encroachments by shops and allow free flow of pedestrian and vehicular traffic, residents represented by Kaladhar Basha through noted advocate K Mohan moved the munsif court for an order to remove the encroachments from main thoroughfares. Hearing the plea the munsif court ordered the Municipal Commissioner to appear in person on March 28, sources revealed.
