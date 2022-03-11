Kaveripakkam village heads hold meeting on floor at BDO office

Antagonism between village panchayat heads and officialdom came to the fore when 24 village panchayat heads in the Panchayat Union held a meeting squatting on the floor of the Kaveripakkam BDO’s office as the BDO refused to allow them to use the meeting hall on Thursday.

24 Village Panchayat Head in a meeting Vellore : Sources said the village heads requested the BDO, but he flatly refused to oblige. Irked, the panchayat chiefs squatted on the floor in front of the BDO's office and held a meeting. They demanded that all funds relating to 100 days job scheme be passed only through village panchayats.